Saudi Aramco hits new low on US-Iran tensions

DUBAI: Shares of Saudi Aramco opened at 34 riyals (US$9.06) on Wednesday, their lowest level since the oil giant began trading on Dec 11, after Iran launched missiles on US targets in Iraq.

Saudi stocks also dropped 1.4 per cent, following across-the-board selling in Gulf markets amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Aramco shares are down about 12 per cent from a peak of 38.70 riyals on Dec 31, but still above the IPO price of 32 riyals that valued the company at US$1.7 trillion.

