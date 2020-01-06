Saudi Aramco hits new low since trading began on December 11

Saudi Aramco shares briefly hit 34.45 riyals (US$9.18) in early trade, their lowest level since its shares began trading on December 11, following a record-setting initial public offering (IPO).

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco shares briefly hit 34.45 riyals (US$9.18) in early trade, their lowest level since its shares began trading on December 11, following a record-setting initial public offering (IPO).

At 0706 GMT, Aramco shares were down 0.14per cent at 34.50 riyals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have lost almost 11per cent since hitting a high of 38.70 riyals.

The IPO was priced at 32 riyals per share, valuing Aramco at US$1.7 trillion, making it the world's most valuable company.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)