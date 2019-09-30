Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020

Business

Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020

State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020, it said in a corporate overview posted on its website on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil &amp; Gas Show and
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Bookmark

DUBAI: State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020, it said in a corporate overview posted on its website on Monday.

Oil giant Aramco is getting ready for an initial public offering, possibly later this year.

(Writing by Nafisa Eltahir and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark