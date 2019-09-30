Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020

State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020, it said in a corporate overview posted on its website on Monday.

DUBAI: State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to pay a base dividend of US$75 billion in 2020, it said in a corporate overview posted on its website on Monday.

Oil giant Aramco is getting ready for an initial public offering, possibly later this year.

