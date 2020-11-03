Saudi Aramco Q3 profit falls 44.6% to US$11.8 billion

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's oil and gas giant Aramco announced on Tuesday (Nov 3) third-quarter profits of nearly US$12 billion, a significantly higher net income from its dramatically lower second quarter earnings.

Still, its third quarter earnings of US$11.8 billion are down nearly 45 per cent compared to last year's US$21.3 billion for the same period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aramco, like other energy producers globally, is wading through a tough year amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen countries impose various forms of lockdowns and travel restrictions that ultimately impact the demand for oil.

The company, which is mostly state-owned, said it produced the equivalent of 9.2 million barrels per day of crude oil for the first nine months of the year.

The price of Brent crude hovers just under US$39 a barrel, significantly less than before the pandemic but up from a low of around US$21 a barrel in April.

Aramco’s third quarter earnings are notably higher than its second quarter earnings of US$6.6 billion, reflecting the higher summer demand for oil as countries began easing restrictions, particularly in countries like China and India that are among Saudi Arabia’s top oil importers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser said the company “saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity, despite the headwinds facing global energy markets.”

He attributed the company’s overall strength in part to its low production costs, which at under US$3 a barrel is among the cheapest in the world.

The global outlook for the winter, however, is far from certain with countries like the US and across Europe experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Major cities in Europe have announced new lockdown measures and curfews to stem the alarming spread of the virus.

Aramco’s net income had plunged by 50 per cent in the first half of the year, with profits for the first six months dipping to US$23.2 billion.

Advertisement

Still, the company has vowed to uphold its commitment to pay out dividends of US$18.75 billion for the third quarter as part of its promise to pay US$75 billion in annual dividends to shareholders. Aramco floated a sliver of its shares on the local Saudi stock market last year, with the rest of its shares still owned by the state.

The company’s financial health is crucial to Saudi Arabia’s stability. Despite massive efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the economy, the kingdom still depends heavily on oil exports to fuel government spending.