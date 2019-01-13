Saudi Aramco's bond will probably be in 10 billion range: energy minister

Saudi Aramco will issue bonds which will probably be in the 10 billion range, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday.

ABU DHABI: Saudi Aramco will issue bonds which will probably be in the 10 billion range, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday.

Khalid al-Falih, speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, did not specify the currency of the planned debt issuance but last week he said at an event in Riyadh that the bonds - which would be Aramco's debut in the international debt markets - are likely to be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Saudi oil giant will issue the bonds in the second quarter of this year, he said last week.

