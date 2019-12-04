Saudi Aramco's bookrunners recommend IPO should be priced at top end: sources

Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals (US$8.5) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO.

RIYADH/DUBAI: Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals (US$8.5) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO.

A final pricing decision will be taken later on Wednesday, the sources said.

If the deal is priced at the top, Aramco's IPO will exceed the US$25 billion listing of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014, the world's biggest flotation to date.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

