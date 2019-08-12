Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12per cent to US$47 billion

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of US$46.9 billion on Monday, down from US$53.02 billion a year earlier.

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of US$46.9 billion on Monday, down from US$53.02 billion a year earlier.

By comparison, Apple Inc , the world's most profitable listed company, made US$31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at US$163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from US$167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

