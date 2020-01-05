Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down 1.7per cent

Shares of Saudi Aramco were down 1.7per cent in late afternoon trade on Sunday, hitting 34.55 riyals (US$9.21) per share, its lowest level since it started trading last month after a record initial public offering (IPO).

DUBAI: Shares of Saudi Aramco were down 1.7per cent in late afternoon trade on Sunday, hitting 34.55 riyals (US$9.21) per share, its lowest level since it started trading last month after a record initial public offering (IPO).

The shares reacted to across-the-board selling in Gulf markets after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aramco was trading above its IPO price of 32 riyals per share, but was down 10.7per cent since hitting an intraday high of 38.70 riyals on Dec 31.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)