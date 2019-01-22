Saudi Aramco talking to credit rating agencies before bond deal: Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco is talking to credit rating agencies ahead of its landmark bond deal, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company told Bloomberg television.
CEO Amin Nasser also said in the interview that a decision would be made soon about the size of the deal.
