Saudi Aramco talking to credit rating agencies before bond deal: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco is talking to credit rating agencies ahead of its landmark bond deal, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company told Bloomberg television.

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco is talking to credit rating agencies ahead of its landmark bond deal, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company told Bloomberg television.

CEO Amin Nasser also said in the interview that a decision would be made soon about the size of the deal.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair)