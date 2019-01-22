Saudi Aramco talking to credit rating agencies before bond deal: Bloomberg

Business

Saudi Aramco talking to credit rating agencies before bond deal: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco is talking to credit rating agencies ahead of its landmark bond deal, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company told Bloomberg television.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil &amp; Gas Show and Conference
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

CEO Amin Nasser also said in the interview that a decision would be made soon about the size of the deal.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

