Saudi Aramco to decide in first half on financing SABIC buy: CEO

NEW DELHI: Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it expects to decide by mid-2019 how to finance the acquisition of Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

"The decision on financing the SABIC acquisition is expected to be taken in the first half," said Amin Nasser, chief executive of Aramco.

"We have internal resources, then of course there are banks and the bond market, which we are evaluating at the moment," he added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Dale Hudson)