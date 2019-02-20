Saudi Aramco to decide in first half on financing SABIC buy: CEO

Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it expects to decide by mid-2019 how to finance the acquisition of Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

"The decision on financing the SABIC acquisition is expected to be taken in the first half," said Amin Nasser, chief executive of Aramco.

"We have internal resources, then of course there are banks and the bond market, which we are evaluating at the moment," he added.

