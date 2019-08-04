Saudi energy minister says discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

Saudi energy minister says discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih discussed oil markets with his Russian counterpart and stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to comply with production cuts until the end of Q1 2020, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

