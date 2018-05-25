Saudi minister Falih says Aramco IPO likely in 2019

Business

Saudi minister Falih says Aramco IPO likely in 2019

Saudi Arabia is most likely to hold the initial public offering (IPO) of oil giant Aramco in 2019, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday, confirming a delay from the initial plan to list the company this year.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the media during International Energy Forum (IEF) in New Delhi
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the media during International Energy Forum (IEF) in New Delhi

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

