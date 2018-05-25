Saudi minister Falih says Aramco IPO likely in 2019
Saudi Arabia is most likely to hold the initial public offering (IPO) of oil giant Aramco in 2019, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday, confirming a delay from the initial plan to list the company this year.
ST PETERSBURG: Saudi Arabia is most likely to hold the initial public offering (IPO) of oil giant Aramco in 2019, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday, confirming a delay from the initial plan to list the company this year.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman)