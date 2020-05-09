Saudi's PIF exploring minority stake in Reliance's Jio: Bloomberg News

REUTERS: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is considering to buy a minority stake in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/35Hds3i on Friday.

The potential investment from Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages over US$300 billion in assets, would inject money on top of the US$8 billion which Jio has already raised in three deals over the past weeks.

Earlier in the day, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said it was buying a 2.3per cent stake in Jio for 113.67 billion rupees(US$1.5 billion).

Reliance had cut a US$5.7 billion deal with Facebook for a 9.99per cent stake in Jio Platforms on April 22 and a few days later, it secured a US$750 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake.

Jio and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

