SBS Transit appoints Yang Ban Seng as CEO, replacing Gan Juay Kiat

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has appointed Mr Yang Ban Seng as its new chief executive officer and executive deputy chairman, after the transport company's former CEO resigned over "lapses in conduct".

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday (Jan 14), SBS Transit said it was redesignating Mr Yang, previously its deputy chairman, with effect from Jan 15, 2019. He replaces Mr Gan Juay Kiat, who resigned on Dec 28 last year.

Mr Yang, 62, is also the managing director and group CEO of ComfortDelGro, the parent company of SBS Transit.

The board of SBS Transit approved the designation after "considering Mr Yang's experience and familiarity with SBS Transit's business operations", said SBS in the announcement.

He has been deputy chairman of SBS Transit since May 1, 2017.



Mr Yang joined ComfortDelgro in 1989 and formerly oversaw its taxi operations.

Before that, he worked at the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Trades Union Congress.

