Scandal-prone Korean Air chairman dies weeks after board ouster

SEOUL: Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho died of a chronic illness on Monday (Apr 8), less than three weeks after investors voted to remove him from the board of South Korea's largest carrier in a landmark victory for shareholder activism.

Cho, 70, "died peacefully" in the United States early on Monday from a chronic ailment, the company said in a statement. A company official said Cho had a lung condition.

Korean Air has been plagued in recent years by a series of scandals involving its founding family members, culminating in the indictment of Cho last year on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust. Cho denied the charges against him.

The troubles began after Cho's eldest daughter, Heather Cho, made headlines in 2014 when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in first class and ordered the Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport.

The "nut rage" incident severely tarnished the carrier's image and generated derisive international headlines for months.

Shares of the family-controlled airline and Hanjin Kal, the holding company for parent Hanjin Group, jumped on news of the death, as investors push for better governance under new management or a younger generation of the Cho family.

The death also raised the possibility of a bidding war over the 70-year-old patriarch's stake in the holding firm, said Um Kyung-a, an analyst from Shinyoung Securities.

"Of course, his family will try to inherit his shares, but that can take time and money ... So that opens a window for expectations about a takeover battle," Um said.

Cho holds a 17.8 per cent stake in Hanjin Kal that controls the airline conglomerate. Cho, his relatives and the family's academic foundations own a total 29 per cent of the holding firm. Cho's only son, company president Cho Won-tae, is widely seen as his likely successor.

DEATH CAME AS A SURPRISE

Before his family's high-handedness became an object of public ridicule, Cho was regarded as a paragon of South Korean business acumen.

After taking control of the company from his father, Cho gained a reputation for daring and smarts as he built the airline into one of Asia's biggest, operating 166 aircraft with international flights to 111 cities in 43 countries.

During the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, he saw an opportunity to expand and bought 27 Boeing planes. A few years later, as the global airline industry reeled from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome crisis, he placed a massive order for Airbus' A380 planes in 2003.

A company official said Cho had surgery for lung disease a while ago and his condition had worsened over the past two years.

His death, however, came as a surprise as his condition was not publicly known. Only last year, he had carried the torch for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

His name was the most-searched keyword on South Korea's top internet portal on Monday.

Korean Air in a statement paid tribute to his enthusiasm and work ethic, but conceded that "not everything went well", a reference to the shareholders' vote to unseat him from the board.