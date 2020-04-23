Schneider Electric flags shutdown impact as first quarter sales drop

Schneider Electric on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue decline, but expects a further significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic as global shutdowns to curb the fast-spreading virus take effect.

The French electrical equipment group, which markets products ranging from electrical car chargers and lighting control to transformers and production software, reported a first-quarter revenue of 5.83 billion euros (US$6.30 billion), down 6.4per cent organically, slightly lower than analysts' expectations of a 7.2per cent decline.

The Paris-based company's China division reported the largest fall in revenue, but started to recover towards the end of the quarter, while sales dropped across Asia-Pacific by 19.3per cent as other countries entered partial or complete lockdown.

(US$1 = 0.9249 euros)

