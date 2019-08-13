Scout24 sets strategic review for autos platform

Business

Scout24 sets strategic review for autos platform

German classified listings group Scout24 , reporting upbeat second-quarter profits, said on Tuesday it would explore options for its autos platform after facing calls from activist investor Elliott to sell the business.

The headquarters of Scout24 is pictured in Munich
The headquarters of Scout24, an operator of digital marketplaces for real estate and automobiles, is pictured in Munich, Germany July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: German classified listings group Scout24 , reporting upbeat second-quarter profits, said on Tuesday it would explore options for its autos platform after facing calls from activist investor Elliott to sell the business.

"We have commenced a strategic review of alternatives forAutoScout24 with the objective to enhance long-term shareholder value," said CEO Tobias Hartmann, adding that Scout24 would update investors on the review at a capital markets day on Nov. 26.

Elliott last week went public with a demand that Scout24 sell AutoScout24 and ramp up a share buyback program to boost returns to investors.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark