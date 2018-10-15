Sears CEO steps in for bankruptcy financing: Sources

CHICAGO: Sears Holdings Corp CEO Eddie Lampert has stepped in to contribute towards a financing package of between US$500 million and US$600 million that the US department store operator was close to securing on Sunday (Oct 14) to fund operations during bankruptcy proceedings, people familiar with the matter said.

Lampert, who is also the company's largest shareholder and lender, is hoping the deal, combined with a program of divestitures, will give Sears a fighting chance of escaping liquidation ahead of the key holiday shopping season, the sources said. Big banks are expected to provide significant portions of the financing, the sources added.

Advertisement

The sources cautioned that there was always a chance that the negotiations could collapse at the last minute and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A Sears spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.