Sears Chairman Lampert offers to buy bankrupt retailer

REUTERS: Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP has submitted a US$4.6 billion bid to buy the bankrupt retailer, the hedge fund said on Thursday.

Sears, which had filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 15, faces a Dec. 15 deadline to find a buyer to keep it in business, according to court papers.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)