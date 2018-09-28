SEC alleges fraud by Tesla CEO Elon Musk: court records

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, in which it alleges securities fraud, according to online court records.

REUTERS: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, in which it alleges securities fraud, according to online court records.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the records show. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)