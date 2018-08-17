SEC asked to study six-month filing system for companies: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to study the impact of allowing companies to file reports with the financial regulator every six months rather than quarterly.

"That would allow greater flexibility & save money," he said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)