SEC asked to study six-month filing system for companies: Trump

Business

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to study the impact of allowing companies to file reports with the financial regulator every six months rather than quarterly.

U.S. President Trump speaks as he holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of his cabinet and the news media as he holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

"That would allow greater flexibility & save money," he said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)

Source: Reuters

