SEC asks judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal

REUTERS: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a judge to hold Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in contempt of violating a court's order last year.

Shares of Tesla fell about 4 percent in extended trade.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A U.S. judge in October approved a settlement between the federal regulator, Tesla and Musk, over his tweets promising to take the company private.

