SEC chief says agency brought 700 enforcement actions in fiscal 2020, 'significant' amount during telework period

WASHINGTON: The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that the agency has brought 700 enforcement actions in the 2020 fiscal year, a 'significant' amount after March 15.

In a virtual address kicking off the agency's annual conference put on in conjunction with the Practicing Law Institute, Jay Clayton said the agency had also obtained financial remedies of more than US$4 billion, up from a year prior.

The SEC has also reviewed disclosures of more than 10,700 funds-including more than 1,200 new funds-in 2020, an increase of 7per cent over last year, Clayton added.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson)