SEC fines Deutsche Bank US$16 million to settle foreign corruption charges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Deutsche Bank had agreed to pay US$16 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Signage is seen on the lobby of the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank in New York City
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on the lobby of the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The regulator alleged that the bank hired relatives of foreign government officials in both the Asia-Pacific region and Russia in order to improperly influence them in connection with its investment banking business.

(Reporting by Michelle Price, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

