SEC fines Deutsche Bank US$16 million to settle foreign corruption charges

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Deutsche Bank had agreed to pay US$16 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The regulator alleged that the bank hired relatives of foreign government officials in both the Asia-Pacific region and Russia in order to improperly influence them in connection with its investment banking business.

