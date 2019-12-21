SEC probes NYSE listings of companies including Slack: WSJ

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing the listings of some companies over several years focusing on the first day of trading, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The companies being investigated include Slack Technologies Inc and other unicorns trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2Q4T5FL.

Slack did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

