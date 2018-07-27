SEC says it will not approve Winklevoss bitcoin ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it would reaffirm an earlier decision not to let a proposed bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded fund trade.

NEW YORK: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it would reaffirm an earlier decision not to let a proposed bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded fund trade.

In a statement on its website, the SEC said it found "unpersuasive" arguments that the bitcoin ETF proposed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of crypto exchange Gemini, would be sufficiently protected from manipulation.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)