SEC subpoenas Tesla over Musk's tweets: report

REUTERS: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to Tesla Inc regarding Chief Executive Elon Musk's plans to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured," Fox Business Network tweeted https://twitter.com/CGasparino/status/1029740099339268096 on Wednesday, citing sources.

Subpoenas typically indicate the SEC has opened a formal investigation into a matter. The electric car maker's shares fell 4 percent to US$333.33.

Tesla and the SEC declined to comment.

Musk said on Twitter early last week he was considering taking Tesla private at US$420 per share.

Musk's tweet may have violated U.S. securities law if it transpires to be untrue, lawyers said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)

