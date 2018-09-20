SEC sues ex-CEO of California breast implant company after stock nosedived

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday sued the founder and former chief executive of Sientra Inc for fraudulently concealing problems with his company's breast and other implants as it was raising US$61.4 million in a public stock offering.

Hani Zeini was accused of letting the offering close on Sept. 23, 2015, despite having learned three days earlier from the chief executive of the company's sole supplier that European implant sales would be suspended because contamination had been detected in an audit of manufacturing procedures.

Sientra's share price sank 52.9 percent on Sept. 24, 2015, to US$9.70 from US$20.58, after it disclosed that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency had suspended the certificate needed for the supplier, Brazil's Silimed, to sell the implants.

Zeini could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the SEC, Zeini had hid "damaging" details from "every other professional" working on his Santa Barbara, California-based company's offering including its chief financial officer, directors, lawyers, auditors and bankers and tried to cover his tracks after it was done.

"Zeini acted knowingly, recklessly and without reasonable care," the SEC said.

The SEC is seeking a civil fine and an officer and director ban for Zeini. It filed its lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Zeini is now the owner of Elissar Advisors & Investment Co in Santa Barbara. He stepped down as Sientra's chief executive in November 2015.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment. Sientra was not charged and through a spokesman declined to comment. Silimed was also not charged.

Sientra announced in January 2016 that independent testing showed that its implants were safe.

Its shares traded down 22 cents at US$23.93 in Wednesday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

