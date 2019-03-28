Second ex Barclays banker convicted in London Euribor re-trial

A second former Barclays banker has been convicted by a London jury of conspiring to manipulate global Euribor interest rates, bringing to nine the number of people found guilty in six rate-rigging trials.

The jury of nine men and three women on Thursday found Colin Bermingham, a 62-year-old veteran banker, guilty by a majority verdict after a two-month re-trial brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) at Southwark Crown Court.

Bermingham bowed his head in the dock and his supporters gasped in the public gallery.

