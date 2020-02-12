Sembcorp to install more than 20,000 solar panels for SIA facilities

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) have signed a power purchase agreement with Sembcorp Solar to install and operate more than 20,000 rooftop solar panels.

The solar panels will help to power onsite operations at various locations, with surplus power generated channelled to Singapore and Changi Airport Group’s electrical grids, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Feb 12).



The panels will be installed at SIA’s Airline House, SIA Training Centre, TechSQ, five of SIAEC’s hangars and its Engine Test Facility and have a a total capacity of 8.2 megawatt-peak, making it the largest combined solar-power energy project for the aviation industry in Singapore.



Upon completion in June 2020, the project is expected to produce more than 10,200 megawatt hours of power annually, enough to power more than 2,290 four-room HDB flats a year.

The renewable energy will offset over 4.3 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions a year, the equivalent to taking approximately 930 cars off the road or planting over 52,000 trees.



The move in in accordance with SIA and SIAEC's goals to reduce their respective energy consumption rates by 15 per cent, the companies said.



Senior vice president of corporate planning at SIA Lee Wen Fen said that sustainability is a key focus area for the SIA Group.

"We have been increasing our use of renewable energy sources, and this is one example of how we will continue to invest in the technologies and resources to meet our sustainability goals," said Ms Lee



“SIAEC is pleased to partner SIA and Sembcorp," said SIAEC's executive vice president for operations Ivan Neo.

"Tapping on solar energy to power our offices and hangars is a natural extension of our environmental protection efforts."

Jen Tan, senior vice president of Sembcorp Solar Singapore & SEA (Energy Division), said: “We are pleased to be SIA and SIAEC’s green energy partner, supporting them in their sustainability efforts.

"With this deal, we are pleased to have onboard our largest renewable energy partner in the aviation industry, and we are fully ready to support their growing need for green energy.”



Sembcorp Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp.

