Sembcorp unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over gasoil deal

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Industries on Monday (Apr 27) said its unit Sembcorp Cogen has begun legal proceedings to assert ownership over some gasoil reserves stored in tanks at Universal Terminal, which is partly owned by oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

Just last week, Sembcorp Cogen terminated its gasoil supply and storage agreement with Hin Leong Trading, which is being monitored by Singaporean authorities.

Sembcorp Cogen on Apr 24 obtained a court order to restrain Universal Terminal from moving, removing or disposing of any of the gasoil reserves it claims, and to ensure that the reserves are stored separately from any other gasoil, the parent company said in its Monday statement.

"There is a possibility that the reserves designated for Sembcorp Cogen may be subject to competing claims by one or more third parties," Sembcorp Industries said.