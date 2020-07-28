Senate panel to hold hearing into Google's dominance of online advertising

The Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel will hold a hearing in September to discuss Google's dominance in online advertising, Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a release on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the logo of Google in Davos
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the logo of Google in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The hearing has been set for Sept. 15, said Lee, who chairs the antitrust subcommittee.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

