Senate panel to hold hearing into Google's dominance of online advertising
The Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel will hold a hearing in September to discuss Google's dominance in online advertising, Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a release on Monday.
The hearing has been set for Sept. 15, said Lee, who chairs the antitrust subcommittee.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)