Senate Republican proposal will not extend new aid to airlines: Report

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO: A US Senate Republican coronavirus spending proposal set to be introduced on Tuesday (Sep 8) will not include any new government assistance for US airlines or airports, two congressional aides told Reuters.

The measure, which is a pared back version of a US$1 trillion bill introduced in July by Republicans, comes amid a furious push by airlines and unions to get a six-month extension of a US$25 billion airline payroll support program set to expire on Sep 30.

The measure also does not include US$10 billion in assistance for airports that was part of the earlier bill, the sources said.

