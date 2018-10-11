Senators asks Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

Three influential Republican U.S. senators on Thursday asked Alphabet Inc's Google unit to explain why it chose to delay disclosing vulnerabilities with its Google+ social network.

Google said this week it would shut down the consumer version of Google+ and tighten its data-sharing policies after disclosing that private profile data of at least 500,000 users may have been exposed to hundreds of external developers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)