Senators asks Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

Three influential Republican U.S. senators on Thursday asked Alphabet Inc's Google unit to explain why it chose to delay disclosing vulnerabilities with its Google+ social network.

The brand logo of Alphabet Inc&apos;s Google is seen outside its office in Beijing
The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Google said this week it would shut down the consumer version of Google+ and tighten its data-sharing policies after disclosing that private profile data of at least 500,000 users may have been exposed to hundreds of external developers.

