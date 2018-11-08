Senior China diplomat says US, China can resolve trade dispute through talks

Business

Senior China diplomat says US, China can resolve trade dispute through talks

The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and the United States can and should appropriately resolve their trade dispute through talks.

Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wang made the comment in a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who was visiting China.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Source: Reuters

