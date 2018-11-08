Senior China diplomat says US, China can resolve trade dispute through talks

The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and the United States can and should appropriately resolve their trade dispute through talks.

BEIJING: The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and the United States can and should appropriately resolve their trade dispute through talks.

Wang made the comment in a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who was visiting China.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Darren Schuettler)