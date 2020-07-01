Senior UK lawmaker says: West should not do business with Huawei

The chairman of the British parliament's foreign affairs committee said on Wednesday that the West should not be doing business with China's Huawei.

"We need to be clear that companies that are involved in the security state that has led to the detention in prison camps of more than a million and half Uighur Muslims should not be companies with which we are willing to do business," chairman Tom Tugendhat told Sky.

"That includes companies like Huawei that are integral to the Chinese security state," Tugendhat said.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region. The U.S. State Department has accused Chinese officials of subjecting Muslims to torture, abuse "and trying to basically erase their culture and their religion."

China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

