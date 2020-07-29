Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in third quarter

Sensor specialist AMS AG, which just closed the takeover of Germany's Osram, said it expects its third-quarter revenues to grow around 20per cent versus the second quarter as demand from smartphone makers remains strong despite the pandemic.

Logo of sensor specialist AMS is seen in Zurich
The logo of sensor specialist AMS is seen during the annual news conference to present the results for 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

Revenue came in at US$460.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached US$90.1 million in the three months through June, the Austrian group said.

The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20per cent.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's iPhones, had guided for an adjusted EBIT margin of 17-20per cent and revenue of US$440-480 million.

It expects third-quarter revenues to come in between US$530-570 million.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

