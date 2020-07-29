Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in third quarter

Sensor specialist AMS AG, which just closed the takeover of Germany's Osram, said it expects its third-quarter revenues to grow around 20per cent versus the second quarter as demand from smartphone makers remains strong despite the pandemic.

Revenue came in at US$460.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached US$90.1 million in the three months through June, the Austrian group said.

The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20per cent.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's iPhones, had guided for an adjusted EBIT margin of 17-20per cent and revenue of US$440-480 million.

It expects third-quarter revenues to come in between US$530-570 million.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

