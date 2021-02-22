Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar removes board chair following investigation

Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc said on Monday it had removed David Hall as board chair and terminated Marta Thoma Hall as an employee following an investigation into their dealings with the board and company practices.

"The investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)