Several European countries to impose diesel recalls: Bild am Sonntag

FRANKFURT: Several European countries have either ordered vehicle recalls by carmakers over diesel emissions cheating or plan to do so, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported without citing sources.

The paper said France had identified concerns over Nissan's Juke model as well as the Renault Captur and Kadjar models. It also said the Netherlands has ordered the recall of one Suzuki model while Italy is seeking to impose a recall of the Fiat 500x.

Representatives of Fiat, Renault and Suzuki were not immediately available for comment and Nissan had no immediate comment.

Germany's Transport Ministry last month said it would order the recall of about 100,000 Opel vehicles as part of an emissions investigation.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Gavin Jones; Editing by David Goodman)