SGX says will implement dual-class shares

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be implementing dual-class shares, according to its CEO Loh Boon Chye.

Speaking at the bourse operator second quarter results briefing, Mr Loh said rules relating to the dual-class shares will be announced at the end of this quarter and the first listing will take place soon after.

He said that as Singapore becomes a leading hub for start-ups, dual class shares will be a way for start-ups to scale up rapidly.

SGX posted net profit of S$88.4 million for its second quarter ending Dec 31, according to a media release by the bourse operator.

This is largely unchanged from the S$88.3 million reported a year earlier. Its revenue was up 3 per cent to S$205 million from a year ago.

Earnings per share also remained unchanged at 8.2 cents, along with the interim dividend per share which is still at 5 cents.

Revenue from equities and fixed income declined 4 per cent to S$97.5 million.

It accounted for 48 per cent of SGX total revenue.

SGX said in the statement that listing revenue grew 3 per cent to S$12.4 million on the back of a higher number of new bond and equity listings.

But revenue from post-trade services dropped 15 per cent to S$25.4 million due in part to a change in the mix of securities settlement instructions.

Derivatives posted an 11 per cent increase in revenue to S$83.3 million.

Mr Loh said in the statement that the bourse operator aims to keep pace with the momentum achieved in 2017.

"Besides expecting more listings, we will strengthen our Asian derivatives foothold through new product offerings in equities, commodities and foreign exchange," he said.