Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy worth US$5.13 billion on bankruptcy exit -US judge

HOUSTON: Chesapeake Energy Corp's value has soared since its June bankruptcy filing, the U.S. judge overseeing the natural gas producer's trial indicated, and is worth US$5.13 billion, far above the shale gas pioneer's estimate.

Creditors have offered sharply different estimates of the firm's enterprise value during its trial in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston. Judge David Jones's figure was US$1 billion higher than the mid-point of the range recently offered by the Oklahoma company.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)