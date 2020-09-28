Shale producer Devon Energy to buy peer WPX Energy for US$2.56 billion

U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp said on Monday it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc in an all-stock deal that would create a combined company worth around US$12 billion.

REUTERS: U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp will buy peer WPX Energy Inc for US$2.56 billion, the company said on Monday, as it looks to expand its presence in the Delaware portion of the Permian Basin across Texas and New Mexico.

The deal values WPX at US$4.56 per share, just 2.7per cent higher than the stock's closing price on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deals at little or no premium are becoming the norm in the oil and gas industry as producers seek out combinations to tide over a coronavirus-induced slump in demand and a crash in prices of hydrocarbons.

Devon's deal is the second major merger in the troubled oil and gas industry following the price shock in April when crude oil briefly traded in negative territory, and points to growing consolidation in the sector.

In July, Noble Energy Inc agreed to be acquired by Chevron Corp for US$5 billion in stock.

Devon said it will own 57per cent of the combined company, which will have an enterprise value of around US$12 billion, after the all-stock deal closes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned.

Reuters first reported merger talks between the two on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)