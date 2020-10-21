Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley

Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc for US$7.6 billion, including debt.

A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas U.S. August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Parsley, focused on the Permian basin, will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural for each share held.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

