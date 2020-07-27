Shareholder Tencent offers to take Sogou private

REUTERS: China's Sogou Inc said on Monday shareholder Tencent Holdings has made a preliminary offer to buy the rest of the web search firm it did not already control, in a deal that valued the company at about US$3.5 billion.

Tencent, which beneficially owns about 39.2per cent of the total issued and outstanding shares of Sogou, has offered US$9 per share in cash, a premium of 56.5per cent to the last close of Sogou's U.S.-listed stock.

Sogou's shares climbed to US$8.39 in early morning trade.

The company was founded in 2005 by Sohu.com Inc and generates revenue mainly through search advertising services. Its Chinese rivals include Baidu Inc and Alibaba's UCWeb.

Sogou made its debut on the U.S. market in November 2017 and raised US$585 million at US$13 per share.(https://reut.rs/3f5J1GW)

Tencent intends to finance the transaction with cash on hand and has won the backing of Sohu CEO Charles Zhang, who owns about 6.4per cent of Sogou, the Chinese tech giant said in a letter addressed to the target's board.

A special committee of the board, composed solely of independent directors, will consider the proposal, Sogou said.

