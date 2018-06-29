Shares in Deutsche Bank edge higher after US stress test fail

Shares of Deutsche Bank rose 1 percent in early trade on Friday after the German lender's U.S. subsidiary failed the second part of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual stress tests.

FRANKFURT: Shares of Deutsche Bank rose 1 percent in early trade on Friday after the German lender's U.S. subsidiary failed the second part of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual stress tests.

The Fed cited "widespread and critical deficiencies" in the bank's capital planning controls. The Fed board's unanimous objection to Deutsche Bank's U.S. capital plan marks another blow for the German lender.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)