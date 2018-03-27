Shares in French retailer Casino rally after Amazon deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares in Casino surged on Tuesday after its Monoprix chain agreed to sell products via Amazon in its first such partnership in French food retail.

Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc for US$13.7 billion last year had raised expectations that it would bid for a French retailer or form a partnership in France along the lines of a deal in which Amazon Prime has been selling products from British supermarket chain Morrisons .

Shares in supermarket operator Casino were up 4.1 percent at 39.10 euros by 0845 GMT, as some traders and analysts speculated that the initial partnership with Amazon could lead to a bigger deal later on.

Casino and Amazon said late on Monday that groceries sourced from Monoprix will be available in the Amazon Prime Now app and website through a dedicated virtual store.

Asked if this partnership paved the way to other deals with Amazon, Monoprix CEO Regis Schultz told Reuters: "We will have the opportunity to talk about it".

Monoprix is one of France's best-known store chains, with a network of nearly 800 upmarket stores in more than 250 French cities, and a key profit contributor to the Casino group.

"Capital light and profitable growth for Monoprix. Monoprix becomes a marketplace offer on Amazon Prime Now," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne.

"Monoprix does the picking in store of the order. Amazon takes care of all deliveries. The deal structure seems similar to the Morrisons deals," he added.

Casino's deal with Amazon also follows a delivery partnership signed last year with UK online retailer Ocado which will be operational before the end of next year.

Since the purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc, expectations that Amazon could focus next on Europe have spurred French retailers to try to improve their own online offerings.

Leclerc, France's biggest food retailer by market share, privately held operator Systeme U and Casino were all linked in recent months with Amazon, which has steadily been building its presence in France.

Leclerc launched its own home delivery service in Paris on Monday.

"Since the deal with Ocado will not start working until 2019, Casino needs to protect Monoprix from Leclerc, which started home delivery in Paris," wrote Kepler Cheuvreux analysts.

Amazon has made no secret of its desire to launch a grocery delivery service in France, but a major, full-scale deal between Amazon and a French retailer has yet to materialize.

Amazon has, however, made small forays in that direction and the U.S company has been steadily building up its presence in France, where it has run its Amazon Prime express delivery service in Paris since 2016.

(US$1 = 0.8019 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Pascale Denis and Blandine Henault)