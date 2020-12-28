Shares lifted by US stimulus cheer and Brexit relief

Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.

MILAN/TOKYO: Global shares rose and the dollar softened on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a US$2.3 trillion spending package and as investors continued to celebrate a last-minute trade deal clinched between Britain and the European Union.

By backing down from his earlier threat to block the bipartisan bill, Trump allowed millions of Americans to continue receiving unemployment benefits and averted a federal government shutdown.

"As the coronavirus pandemic has shown little sign of abating, the emergency aid was needed to avoid a sharp slowdown in the economy during the first quarter," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"It would have been unsettling if we hadn't had it by the end of year," he added.

The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, rose 0.3per cent by 0907 GMT, boosted by strong opening gains in Europe and a positive session in Asia overnight, although trading was thinner due to the festive period.

The euro STOXX index rose 0.9per cent in the first trading session after London and Brussels signed an eleventh hour deal on Thursday evening that preserves zero tariff access to each other's markets.

The British market was closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

"We can finally move on from the Brexit drama," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"After the last-minute deal was struck last week, the UK parliament will vote on the deal Wednesday. With (opposition party) Labour promising its support, it should pass handily," he added.

U.S. S&P futures rose 0.6per cent in their first trade after the Christmas holiday, edging near a record touched last week.

Earlier Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.7per cent and China stocks also rose, helped by strong industrial profit data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1per cent.

The rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines were also bolstering hopes of more economic normalisation next year, with Europe launching a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.

That for now has offset alarm over a new, highly infectious variant of the virus that has been raging in England and was confirmed in many other countries, including Japan, France and Canada, over the weekend.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index fell 0.2per cent to 90.028. The dollar is expected to stay under pressure as investors bet on continued recovery in the global economy and a prolonged period of loose U.S. monetary policy.

The euro was up 0.2per cent at US$1.2232, a tad below its 2-1/2-year high of US$1.22735, while the yen changed hands at 103.41 per dollar.

The British pound remained just below the 2-1/2-year high of US$1.3625 hit earlier this month in anticipation of the EU-UK trade deal. It last changed hands at US$1.3559, up 0.1per cent.

Precious metals were livelier as gold rose 1.3per cent at one point to a one week high as investors welcomed Trump's signing of the pandemic aid bill, with a weaker dollar lending further support.

Gold was last up 0.4per cent at US$1,883.5 per ounce and silver gained about 1.8per cent.

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude futures up 0.7per cent at US$51.67 per barrel and U.S. crude futures up 0.8per cent.

In bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields rose to 0.9514per cent and 10-year German bund yields inched lower to -0.550per cent.

Bitcoin, which hit a new record high over the weekend, was up 2.2per cent at US$26,876, bringing the total value of the cryptocurrency in circulation to over US$500 billion.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Peter Graff)